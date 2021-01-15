With teachers and school staff now eligible to receive the covid-19 vaccine, school officials are hopeful this will allow education to return to normal sooner rather than later.
"We had been anticipating that educators and our school staff would get the vaccine in mid-February so we were already making plans," said Courtney Fisher, Communications and Relations Director for School District 25.
Turns out plans change.
What was supposed to be a vaccination process of teachers and school staff in mid-February took place Friday.
When the news dropped Tuesday, School District 25 was ready to take action.
"We immediately started meeting with the health department and vaccination providers in the community to see what was available to us," said Fisher.
Governor Brad Little has made to explain how integral education is to the state of Idaho.
"Having kids in school is so important to the economy and it's frankly important to health care," said Little.
And he wants to make sure teachers know how important they are.
"Those teachers have been making big sacrifices and we owe it to them," said Little.
According to Fisher, teachers and school staff will have an option to receive the vaccine.
"Our staff have an option," said Fisher, "This is not a mandatory vaccine at this time so those staff members who want the vaccine will definitely have access to the vaccine."
But that doesn't mean they'll limit teachers' chances to get their shots when they want.
"We will host as many clinics as we need to," emphasized Fisher.
All in all, the district says this good news moving forward.
"This just puts us one step closer to get every single one of our learners back in school," said Fisher.
