Twelve Idaho teachers of the year sent a public letter to the Idaho State Legislature expressing concerns over mental health and lack of staff in the education system.
In the letter, the teachers voice concerns over increasing staff and students’ mental health and the lack of school counselors available to help combat the problem.
“Idaho’s student to counselor ratio is about twice what is recommended by the National School Counselor Association, 250 to one,” they write.
They add it’s not only a strain on the student when there is no professional help available but it’s affecting school staff as well.
The letter reads: “Teachers and support staff have been overwhelmed by the public health crisis and face their own personal anxieties just like everyone else. In most cases, there is very little help made available to them—even assuming they could find someone to cover their duties so they could get professional help.”
The teachers also discuss the shortage of available teachers and substitute teachers statewide.
According to the letter, Idaho has the sixth-largest class size in the nation, adding to the need for more qualified teachers.
"We all have stories to tell about the dual lesson plans of in-person and online teaching, teachers who had to take multiple classes because a colleague or their family member got sick, or schools that had to close because they just didn’t have enough staff to educate and care for students," they write.
The teachers add: "Why would someone put their health in jeopardy as a substitute teacher when they could be paid just as much in a myriad of other jobs? Our students deserve substitutes who have the ability and training to provide instruction with minimal drop off in quality of education; but that requires resources and commitment."
Another problem discussed in the letter is a lack of support staff, such as custodians and bus drivers, due to low wages.
The teachers say though all of the problems have only worsened with the pandemic, they are long-term, ongoing issues.
They call on the governor and the legislature to invest in education and make long-term commitments to ensure schools and educators have all necessary resources to provide quality education for Idaho’s students.
"Idaho is full of dedicated professional educators who do their best with what they have," the letter reads. "But just think of what we could accomplish if our state really committed to these professionals—and their students."
The full letter from the teachers is attached.
