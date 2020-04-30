Idaho to distribute $300 million in cash grants

With Idaho's stay-at-home order set to expire Friday, the state moves into first stage of "Idaho Rebounds," Governor Brad Little's plan for jump starting Idaho’s economy.
Retail businesses as well as daycares, churches, and youth activities will be allowed to open during this first stage.
Governor Little says, "Indoor gyms, recreational facilities, and close-contact services such as massage [parlors], hair and nail salons, remain closed."
However, the governor warns that a spike in coronavirus cases could freeze Idaho at stage one, or even send the state sliding backward.
Governor Little says, "Everyone must do their part to make sure we can progress to stage two by wearing face coverings in public places, washing their hands frequently, and following the other guidelines for all stages."
Vulnerable Idahoans are encouraged to continue staying home as much as possible, and everyone is asked to limit non-essential travel and large gatherings.
The governor says, "We will continue the 14-day-self quarantine for people entering Idaho, to prevent an influx of out-of-state visitors that could be carrying the virus into our state."
Governor Little also announced $300 million in "Idaho Rebound" grants to help small businesses struggling with the sudden drop in revenue. Small businesses are eligible for up to $10,000 in cash assistance.
Governor Little says, "No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount in coronavirus-relief funds to help small businesses with cash support."
Stage one is expected to last for two weeks, with officials aiming to move Idaho into the next stage by May 16.
