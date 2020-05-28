Governor Brad Little addressed the state today to give an update on the reopening of the economy.
During a press conference in Boise, Governor Little announced the state will be entering stage three of the "Idaho Rebounds" plan as scheduled. This stage begins Saturday May 30.
The governor also said he is hopeful that as Idahoans continue to practice social distancing and other safe health practices, the state could be past the worst of the virus.
Beginning Saturday bars may open, only travelers coming into Idaho from areas of high spread need to self-quarantine for 14 days, and gatherings of up to 50 people may take place where appropriate precautions are observed.
The governor also announced the reopening of movie theaters has been moved up two weeks from stage four to stage three. He says the decision comes after consultation with theater operators and the state's public health team.
As the state continues to reopen, Governor Little cautions those at highest risk saying, "Vulnerable Idahoans should be diligent to minimize exposure to transmissible moments."
In this stage of reopening visits to senior living centers and other long-term care facilities remain prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.