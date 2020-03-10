Idaho voters are hitting the polls today for the 2020 presidential primary.
17 names appear on the democratic ticket, but only Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard are still running.
New this year, the democrats will be utilizing a primary rather than a caucus.
Six names appear for the republicans, but only President Trump and Bill Weld are running.
Many voters will also see school funding requests in the form of levies and bonds.
2,500 participated in early voting in Bannock County, which is up from just 400 in March 2016.
Bannock County also got around 400 absentee ballot envelopes.
The elections office is also having poll workers take extra precautions now that the coronavirus is spreading across the country. Although there are no reported cases in Idaho.
“We tried to put additional hand sanitizer, but everything's sold out,” says Julie Hancock the Elections Administrator for Bannock County. "So they're bringing stuff from home and they're going to wipe down their booths and wipe the pencils off periodically throughout the day. We did get a hand sanitizer installed in our office here for tonight."
Early voting results will be up first on the Bannock County elections office at around 9 p.m., and they hope to have the rest of the results in by 11 p.m.
