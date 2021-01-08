Idaho wildlife exhibit featured in Marshall Public Library

For the next 2 months at the Marshall Public Library you can see the wonderful wildlife and scenery Idaho has to offer without any of the cold.
Library assistant and Wildlife Photographer Taylor Bunn will have her photographs of Idaho wildlife and scenery on display on the second floor of the library.
Taylor started taking photographs since her mother got her a camera when she was young and now she has taken photos all over Idaho for years capturing the amazing wildlife the Gem State has.
Taylor credits her husband for sparking her interest in photographing Idaho, by showing her the amazing areas the state has to offer.
She also had this piece of advice for photographers who are just starting out.
"This took about five years, five years worth of pictures. I've take thousands upon thousands of pictures and if there's any person starting in photography, to not get discouraged because it takes a very long time (chuckles)."
Taylor enjoys sharing her art with other to show the beauty of her new home state.
For collectors interested in purchasing her art work you can call her at 208-251-5139 or email her at taylorhbunnphoto@gmail.com.
