New research shows there's been a rise in youth gun suicide over the last decade.
In the last 10 years there's been an increase of over 50 percent in gun suicide among young adults ages 10 through 24 according to an NPR report.
A non-profit by the name of Everytown For Gun Safety, found that the youth suicide rate in Idaho has increased 105 percent in that time as well.
One student at Boise State University is a volunteer for Students Demand Action and says one of the best things people can do is hear them out.
"If you show that you're their for them and talk about it they're gonna feel less alone hopefully and less isolated which is important," says Lauren Axness.
Happening later this week, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is holding it's annual Suicide Prevention Conference.
This year the conference will be held virtually and community members are encouraged to go.
There people will learn about actions that can be taken to prevent a suicide.
Keynote speakers will also discuss factors of why a person commits suicide and what a person can do to save a life before a suicide occurs.
The goals of the conference are to increase knowledge about suicide and to reduce stigma related to emotional health challenges.
The conference is set for September 18th.
