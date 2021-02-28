For gamers that had to quarantine without the coveted next-generation game consoles, 2021 may be their year!
So what gaming console are Idaho residents searching for the most this year?
According to a study done by Century Link Quote, Gem State gamers are wanting the Xbox Series S.
"Basically what we did was we used SemRush keyword volume first to determine which gaming consoles had the highest search volume," said Communications Specialist for Century Link Quote Zoi Galarraga.
Of the 16% of respondents who said they planned to purchase a console.
37% said they would like to buy the PlayStation 5, 30% opted for the Xbox Series X and 21% wanted a Nintendo Switch.
However, sounds like gamers will have to wait a little longer for their soon-to-be consoles to be bought.
"I think it will be a while," said Galarraga. "The consoles have been selling out so quickly every time that they hit the stores. That's actually why were interested in doing this survey in the first place to see which console was the most highly anticipated."
