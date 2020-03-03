There are confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in nearly a dozen states. Nine people have died in Washington state due to the virus, but experts are telling Idahoans not to panic.
People in nearly 75 countries across the globe have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With just over 3,000 deaths so far, only 9 have been reported in the United States. However, all nine happened in Idaho's neighbor state Washington.
Nonetheless, local experts don't want you to panic.
Infection Preventionist for Portneuf Medical Center Louise Zalusky-Kamm says, "We want to be alert but not panic. And, that's the fine line right there. People do panic when there's a new virus that comes out like this."
The Gem State's governor is also reminding the public that there's no need for panic.
Governor Brad Little says, "At this time, the immediate risk for the general public has been and continues to be low."
Online it may not seem like it, but Zalusky-Kamm says, "Social media is just flooded with all kinds of unsubstantiated reports and things like that. So, I would just recommend that people really check their facts sources and what they're reading."
Making sure Idahoans have the best information available is something the governor is working on.
Governor Little says, "I am creating a working group of our agencies: leaders in health care, business, and local government to make sure all communities are prepared."
Being prepared means knowing what to look out for. Those who have the virus may not show symptoms for up to two weeks. The symptoms are often similar to those of a respiratory infection, but even then showing symptoms does not mean one has the virus.
Zalusky-Kamm says, "They're having extreme shortness of breath and they have been to Wuhan City, China [or any city where the virus is widespread] or they have been in direct contact. So, direct contact when I say that, they were within six feet of a patient that was diagnosed with this novel coronavirus for 10 minutes or longer."
The virus, like the flu, can live on surfaces for some time [sometimes days]. So, all of us should practice good prevention habits.
Governor Little says, "I ask you to remain vigilant in the spread of disease. Wash your hands regularly, take precautions to avoid all respiratory diseases, including staying home if you're sick."
Parents should keep their kids from school or social activities if they do not feel well.
Governor Little will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss precautions and information Idahoans need to know about the novel coronavirus.
You can watch it live on his Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. We'll also have a recap tomorrow on KPVI News at 5:00.
