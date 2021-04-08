When Idaho began vaccinating against COVID-19 the demand heavily outweighed the supply. That's not the case anymore which local health experts say is good news as new virus variants are spreading across the country.
"There is maybe a little sense of urgency here because we're trying to get out ahead of those variants," says Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann. In southeastern Idaho three different COVID-19 vaccines are now available to most adults.
For the first time in months, the vaccine supply outweighs the demand. "People were really patient with us and all providers throughout the region," adds Mann. "You know, trying to wait their turn. Now that we're starting to get more vaccine we just really want to courage people (to get vaccinated)."
This shift in supply versus demand comes at the perfect time now that variants of the virus are spreading across the country and causing COVID-related hospitalizations to rise again. "The data are showing, right now, that these vaccines are protective against the variants as well at this point in time," explains Mann. "And so again, we just really encourage people to get this done sooner rather than later. This isn't something that we really want people putting off."
As the summer months approach the goal is to keep COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates low. Doing so may help bring back summer activities and events as well as help slow the spread of virus variants in the region. Mann concludes, "We want as many people vaccinated as possible, as soon as possible."
To find out where you can get vaccinated in southeastern Idaho visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
To find out where you can get vaccinate in eastern Idaho visit https://eiph.idaho.gov/
For more information about vaccination efforts across the state visit https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination
