Today, Governor Brad Little announced the reopening of the state economy in a plan called "Idaho Rebounds: Our Path to Prosperity."
Governor Little says, "Most of the state will be open by the end of June."
As the stay-home order comes to an end April 30, plans are in place to open the economy up over four stages starting May 1.
Governor Little says, "I think the most important thing we're doing is adding certainty. We're saying given the criteria that we are going to put out, if 'x' happens the public are going to get to do 'y.'"
Each stage will last two weeks if the criteria, or 'x,' are met. Much of the criteria has to do with a continued slow down in the spread of COVID-19.
Criteria can be found at: https://rebound.idaho.gov/
In stage one, most retail and places of worship will be able to open.
In stage two, gyms, restaurants and hair salons will be able to open.
In stage three, gatherings of 10 to 50 people can resume as long as precautionary measures are taken. Also allowed in this stage is non-essential travel to areas that allow it.
In stage four, bars and large venues may open as long as precautionary measures are taken. Visits to senior living centers and jails can resume following state guidelines.
The four stages can be found at: https://rebound.idaho.gov/
However, Governor Little says, "Given our limitations about what we know about the fact that we don't have a good treatment - therapeutic - we don't have a vaccine. We have to do this in stages, and if we slip backward those dates [the stage dates] are all going to move out."
The governor says we are able to start the process now because the majority of Idahoans have followed the stay-home order guidelines, and opening up the economy will only happen if they adhere to the new recommendations.
Governor Little says, "People that don't [adhere] with this stage or other stages are basically jeopardizing the health [of the public], and think of what it does to the competitors."
Nonetheless, the governor has faith people will do their part saying, "I trust the people of the State of Idaho; 99 percent of them to do the right thing."
Bannock County leaders are currently reviewing the governor's plan to figure out how to systematically get local businesses up and running as quickly as possible. All while following all the new guidelines.
Commissioner Steven Brown says everyone has a part to play in helping the local economy saying, "We've gotten stimulus checks from the government, many of us have, and I think it's going to be important to use those carefully and wisely within our communities."
