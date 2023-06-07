This Saturday, nobody needs a license to cast a rod.
June 10 is 'Free Fishing Day' in Idaho. Any place currently open for fishing can be fished without a license. Size and bag limits will still apply. Southeastern Idaho Fish and Game is holding three events to celebrate. One at Upper Kelley Park Pond in Soda Springs. Another is at Edson Fitcher Pond in Pocatello, and the last is for those 14 and younger at the Grace Fish Hatchery. The events will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at 1:00 p.m.
Jennifer Jackson with Idaho Fish and Game had this to say. “You don't have to own a fishing pole. You don't even know have to know how to fish. Just show up. We'll check out equipment to you for free. While the supplies last and we'll even teach you how to fish. So, it's a great way to get friends and family and kids out fishing, even if you don't have a lot of experience. And hopefully will get you hooked on fishing so that you want to spend the whole summer casting a line.”
On the Idaho Fish and Game website further information about Free Fishing day can be found. For more in depth information about fishing the Idaho fish and game have created a Fishing Planner to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.