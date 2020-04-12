As of Sunday afternoon, the Gem State has 1,426 cases of covid-19.
There were 19 lab confirmed cases today and there have been 27 COVIE-19 related deaths.
Bonneville County has 13 cases with no deaths, Bingham County has two total cases with no deaths, and Bannock County has five cases with no deaths.
On Monday, Governor Brad Little will participate in a Coronavirus financial advisory committee meeting by phone.
And then on Tuesday at noon, he will join an AARP telephone town hall.
