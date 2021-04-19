Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 12 to 17 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Northeast winds can create hazardous conditions for small water craft, especially across the southwest half of the Reservoir. Wave heights could potentially swamp boats attempting to launch from the West Side Ramp. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn or swamp small water craft. &&