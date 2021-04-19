In legislative news, the republican-dominated Senate failed to override Governor Brad Little’s veto of a bill seeking to curb his power.
The Senate voted 23-12 failing by one vote to get the two-thirds threshold needed.
It came after little vetoed the legislation on Friday with support from four former governors and said he planned to veto a similar House Bill.
Lawmakers in Idaho and several other states are taking aim at rules intended to stem the spread of the pandemic.
Supporters of the measures said the governor has too much power during emergencies.
Opponents said the legislature shouldn’t have emergency authority because it would be too slow to act during a time of crisis.
