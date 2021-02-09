Identity of suspect in manhunt that resulted in one man's death released

Early Monday morning, an Idaho Falls Police Officer fatally shot a man mistaken for a suspect in a manhunt. The suspect was found soon after and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. During a during a press conference Monday afternoon, the police department did not release the suspect's name. However, Tuesday afternoon, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office released additional information surrounding the initial traffic stop that led to the manhunt and the suspect's identity.
According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, a deputy sheriff noticed a vehicle with a broken tail light traveling on 1st St. near Lincoln Dr. in Idaho Falls and initiated a traffic stop on it at 12:03 a.m. Monday.
As the vehicle was coming to a stop in the 100 block of Lincoln Dr., the deputy observed a male passenger exit and run into nearby residential yards.
The deputy briefly gave chase on foot and advised other, on-duty-patrol officers over the radio of the man's description. The deputy described him as wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.
The deputy says he lost sight of the suspect behind a residence on Syringa Dr.
As multiple officers responded to the area to assist, the deputy made contact with the female driver of the vehicle who cooperated. She identified her passenger as 22-year-old Tanner J. N. Shoesmith.
Deputies quickly learned Shoesmith had three active warrants for his arrest: a felony warrant from Bonneville County for failure to appear at a hearing for battery upon certain personnel, and two misdemeanor warrants from Idaho Falls Police for failure to appear at a hearing for resisting arrest and providing false information to police.
The sheriff's office says deputies relayed that information to responding officers who were in the process of searching the area.
The woman also provided deputies text and GPS information sent to her from Shoesmith during the stop which showed he was hiding near the area of Tendoy Dr. and Syringa Dr.
That information was also relayed to officers and deputies in the area who were setting up a perimeter and searching for Shoesmith.
According to Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson at this time, officers and deputies surrounded the residence and backyard in order to prevent the suspect from fleeing. Due to the information that the suspect may be armed, and a prior history of violence when interacting with police officers, law enforcement personnel entered the location with their service weapons drawn.
However, the Bonneville County Sherriff's Office did give more information on the actual arrest Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 12:26 a.m., deputies and officers located Shoesmith hiding in a shed at a residence in the 200 block of Linden Dr. and he was taken into custody.
Shoesmith was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on the three outstanding warrants as well as a new misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.
The victim's identity is not being released to the public at this time. The victim's family has asked their privacy be respected at this time.
The officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave. The shooting is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force under the direction of the Idaho State Police. According to IFPD, the investigation could take anywhere from weeks to months to be completed. The officer was wearing a body camera and its footage will be used in the investigation.
KPVI will continue to follow this story as more details are made available to the public.
