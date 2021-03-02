The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare held its weekly COVID-19 vaccine briefing.
Dave Jeppesen, DHW Director, said in the last week, 59,925 first and second doses were administered statewide. That is the highest number administered so far.
Last week, Idaho received two weeks worth of doses, meaning that Idaho was not really affected by winter storm delays across the country.
In the briefing, Jeppesen also said that Idaho will begin vaccinating group 2.3 starting Mar. 15. It's estimated to include about 134,000 Idahoans.
That group includes people such as postal workers, food and agricultural workers, grocery store and convenience store workers, food pantry workers, National Guard personnel, essential gas and utility workers who work indoors, manufacturing and public transit workers, and flight crews.
Jeppesen said local health districts can begin vaccinating that group sooner if their current vaccine situation allows it.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said Idaho is still receiving a limited number of doses but health officials are hopeful that the recent emergency use authorization approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help increase the number of doses available.
Hahn also talked about race and ethnicity data now being available. Hahn said they know they have a long way to go on the data because that was not recorded initially.
She said even now, patients are still not required to provide that information so the data may not be accurate.
The state vaccine advisory committee meeting Friday to discuss who should be included in the next round of vaccinations after group 2.3 is complete.
