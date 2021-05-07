The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a St. Anthony work camp resident who stole a pickup and left his job in the community.
25-year-old Manuel Tyler Betty was last seen at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday at an agricultural warehouse where he was working in Newdale.
Betty is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion.
Betty was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
He was driving a 2011 White Chevrolet pickup that belonged to his employer.
The truck’s plate is 1MC7786.
Bettys criminal record includes felony convictions in Canyon County for possession of a controlled substance, grand theft by possession and eluding an officer.
He was scheduled to be eligible for parole on August 23rd.
His sentence was scheduled to be satisfied on November 26, 2027.
Anyone with information about Betty’s whereabouts should call 911.
