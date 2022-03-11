IDOC seeks walkaway from Payette County worksite
March 11 – The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a South Idaho Correctional Institution resident who walked away from her job in the community.
Kristina A. Brewster, IDOC #115789, is suspected of stealing a vehicle from her worksite in the 600 block of Northwest 21st Street in Fruitland about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Brewster, 33, is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
The vehicle she is suspected of stealing is a dark grey 2016 Toyota Corolla.
Brewster’s criminal record in Idaho includes convictions for forgery in Nez Perce and Ada counties. She has been eligible for parole since Nov. 9, 2019. Her sentence was to be discharged on July 28, 2024.
People with information about Brewster’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.