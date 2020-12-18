Winter cold brings on winter skin care needs and in the state of Idaho this is what people experience.
Acne, Rosacea and Psoriasis are three leading conditions that people face in the cold winter air.
Fast-growing medical trends like tele-health, customized medicines, and home delivery — are changing dermatology & improving patient options.
Dermatology Physician Assistant Amy McKinlay at M&A medical in Pocatello.
Said the best thing people can do is seek assistance from a dermatologist sooner rather than later, if they're experiencing any of these conditions.
