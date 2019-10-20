Information provided by Idaho Falls Police Department
The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at the Common Cents located on the 1000 block of S Boulevard. Anyone who may have witnessed anything in connection to this incident is asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Dispatch or Crime Stoppers.
On Saturday, October 19th at approximately 11:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a report that an armed robbery had taken place at the Common Cents located on the 1000 block of S Boulevard.
According to video surveillance and witness reports, a man entered the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier. The male then left the store with a small amount of cash and headed north towards 10th street.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans, with a black mask over his face and safety glasses. He was carrying a black drawstring backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200. If you would like to report anonymously, you can call the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers at (208)522-1983 or report online at ifcrime.org. Armed robbery is a serious crime and successful tips to Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
