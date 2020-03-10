The Idaho Falls Police Department states:
We are actively searching for a man in connection to an aggravated battery that occurred last night at a residence in the 2100 block of Twin Pines Lane. A woman was stabbed and is currently hospitalized.
David Anthony Pompa, is a 20 year old male resident of Idaho Falls. Pompa left in a stolen blue Chevy Silverado with an Idaho license plate, 8BGR510. The photo shown is of the exact vehicle.
Anyone with information about Pompa or his whereabouts, or the location of the truck, is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department immediately at (208)529-1200. People may also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org and may be eligible for a cash reward.
