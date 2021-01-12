IFPD searching for missing teen

Corah Carson who is missing out of Idaho Falls. Photo courtesy IFPD.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Corah Carson, a 14-year-old female, who is a missing -- or possibly runaway -- juvenile.
 
Carson was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. yesterday morning (January 11).
 
Police say it is possible that Corah left on her own and is staying with friends. The police department needs to ensure she is safe and verify her well being. To do so, the department is asking community members for assistance locating the young teen.
 
Anyone who has seen Carson, or who is aware of her current whereabouts, is asked to please contact IFPD at (208) 529-1200. 
