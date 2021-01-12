IFPD searching for missing teen
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Chubbuck
- Updated
- 0
For nearly two years we've been following the City of Chubbuck's progress of getting a new city hall. In about six months the new location will be completed, and we have a sneak peek inside the building. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Corah Carson, a 14-year-old female, who is a missing -- or possibly runaway -- juvenile. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Idaho
-
- 0
On Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little gave an update on Idaho’s vaccine rollout, including who is set to receive the next round of vaccinations. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Fort Hall
-
- 0
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in a long-standing issue over jurisdiction with the FMC Corporation. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
As another holiday weekend approaches many may wonder if their garbage pickup will be affected but worry not the City of Pocatello says it won't. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Idaho Falls Regional Airport adds a flight to another major city on the west coast. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency has new leadership. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
A local landmark is getting some tender loving care and will reopen to the public in the not-so-distant future. It's a landmark that will bring some "fun" back to Idaho Falls. It's Funland. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Boise
-
- 0
In his 2021 state of the state address on Monday, Gov. Little called it "strong." Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Idaho Falls Regional Airport adds a flight to another major city on the west coast. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency has new leadership. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
A local landmark is getting some tender loving care and will reopen to the public in the not-so-distant future. It's a landmark that will bring some "fun" back to Idaho Falls. It's Funland. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Boise
-
- 0
In his 2021 state of the state address on Monday, Gov. Little called it "strong." Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
...Warm Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain, Freezing Precipitation and Wind... .A storm coming in from the Pacific is bringing large amounts of warm moist air into the northern Rockies and Great Basin this evening. The moist air first moves in well above the ground, which stays cold. This warm layer will be able to at least partially melt the snow crystals as they fall, which then re-freeze on objects like sidewalks and roadways as the precipitation re-enters the below freezing temperatures near the ground. This will occur mainly tonight and into Wednesday morning, making for a slick and very hazardous travel situation for anyone planning or expecting to travel through eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday.=. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, most of the Snake River plain, the Wood River foothills and the Teton Valley. It appears as though the larger cities of American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, and Idaho Falls will see little or no ice, but to the west of this part of the Interstate 15 corridor there will be icy conditions on roads headed to the Arco Desert such as U S Routes 20 and 26. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult and hazardous on most highways and streets in the affected area. Wind of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts will also hamper driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Feb 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.