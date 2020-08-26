IHCF Receives Half Million Dollar Grant

The Idaho Health Care for Children and Families received a half million dollar grant to continue serving the state of Idaho.
Idaho Health Care for Children and Families is an AmeriCorps program that works with local non-profits to help under-served communities with health screenings and health education.
With the grant funding they received they are able to place more volunteers at different sites throughout the state.
The half million dollar grant will go to help training volunteers, training sites, and resources volunteers might need to help better serve the community.
Kayla Fielder, Program Coordinator for IHCF AmeriCorps, said "so if they like need masks, so that when their community members come into their site, they're all safe. We give them masks. If they need training on CPR or first aid we pay for that."
