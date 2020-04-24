COVID-19 may not be lowering the prices of homes across the real estate market anytime soon.
3 in 4 realtors this past week say prices on homes have not been lowered by sellers to make them more attractive to buyers.
Also, homeowners looking to sell their homes are not panic selling either.
Some sellers may even be pausing their transactions and throughout the COVID-19 crisis, prices on homes will not drop.
In fact, prices may even temporarily go up in the near future.
Dr. Jessica Lautz, Vice President of Research, National Association of Realtors said, "I would say going into it with a calm head. If you are going to make that transaction right now happen absolutely don't be fearful of making that transaction but do understand there could be delays in that process so just knowing that some of these things may be happening more virtually."
While some people may be looking to buy homes, others are struggling to pay their rent.
47% of owners during this time have been able to make accommodations for those who are struggling to pay their rent.
