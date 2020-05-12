Self-care is extremely important during Mental Health Awareness Month, especially during COVID-19.
Ways to take care of yourself range from dieting properly, engaging in an active workout regimen, and getting enough sleep each night.
In relation to COVID-19, you may become stressed about the situation so practicing proper relaxing techniques such as meditation or yoga can also be beneficial.
While social distancing is important, you still need to connect with others.
Dr. Ron Larsen, Medical Director at Optum Idaho said, "We are social beings and this is a really hard time to make that connection. We need face-to-face interactions and so fortunately we do have the idea of technology now that we can do face-to-face kinds of things.”
Long-term stress can contribute to digestive and sleep disorders, along with worsening conditions such as asthma.
