A local thrift store and food pantry will be receiving some needed improvements.
Thanks to multiple donations, construction has already begun at Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Food Pantry in Pocatello.
These improvements include new parking spots, benches, a wheelchair-accessible entrance, shopping cart areas, cement steps, new doors, and security cameras.
Due to the construction, the thrift store will be closed until further notice, but the food pantry will remain open on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Saint Vincent de Paul would like to thank everyone that donated to make this project come to fruition. They received $79,500 from the City of Pocatello’s Community Development Block Grant program funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, $40,000 from an anonymous private donor, $15,000 from the Harry W. Morrison Foundation, and $5,000 from the Idaho Community Foundation.
