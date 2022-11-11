As we move online, so do scammers.
But that doesn't mean other types of scams are disappearing.
While the Better Business Bureau repots phone scams have dropped 42% since 2015, the same data shows text message scams have jumped from 11% to 30% in just 7 years.
Text message scams are also the method with the highest financial loss, costing consumers an average of $800.
"A lot of businesses use text messages to update their customers but so do scammers," said Rebecca Barr, BBB communications manager. "They know we might get a text message, we're getting a lot of them, so they're doing less phone calls and more text messages. And likely because they can just insert a link right in there, hoping you click on it and it's a phishing link that will take you to a fake website, hoping to capture your information, could also download malware. So while text messages are super convenient for businesses, they're also convenient for scammers."
According to an investigative study by the BBB, the latest culprit to join the scammer network is payday loans.
From 2019 to July 2022, the study reveals 3,000 payday loan scams were reported, resulting in a loss of $3 million.
The Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau describes payday loans as small, short-term loans, typically for $500 or less, that's paid back quickly on the borrower's next income.
When it comes to payday loan scams, it can be scammers pretending to be a loan company to get your information, or it could be a legitimate company taking advantage.
"During the pandemic and now with inflation, with people turning to payday loans, it kind of created this perfect storm of predatory behaviors to thrive on consumers," Barr said. "So what that means is they might bury fees in the fine print, they have interest rates in the triple digits. But it's hard to know that because interest rates aren't APR - they're not on an annual basis because of the nature of payday loans - it's short term."
So all of a sudden consumers are falling into a debt trap - seeing interest rates in the double or triple digits - more than the original amount they borrowed.
Barr said what makes payday loans extra confusing is regulations and restrictions vary state by state.
"We do have Idahoans that will contact us concerned about the interest rates those types of lenders charge," said Rachelle Littau, consumer specialist with the Idaho Attorney General Consumer Protection Division. "And unfortunately there's not a lot our office can do about that because there isn't a law in Idaho that caps the amount of interest that can be charged on a payday loan."
"We have people telling us the interest rate is 30, 40 percent on some of these loans."
Littau said what Idahoans can do is contact the Idaho Department of Finance, which regulates those types of loans. And Littau said Idahoans should contact their legislators and let them know something should be done legally to regulate these loans.
Both the BBB and the AG's office said it's important to ask questions, always read the fine print, and make sure you're dealing with a reliable company.
"You want to be dealing with a reputable, licensed company when you are looking for a payday loan company," Barr explains. "Especially when you're looking online it can be even more confusing so local is going to be better."
Littau said when it comes to scam trends, they don't necessarily see a consistent pattern. They go in waves and cycles.
"Scammers follow the news," she said. "When COVID first hit there were a lot of scammers that were pushing fake cures and treatments. There were scammers who pretended to be contract tracers so they follow those news cycles. Right now I would certainly encourage folks to be on the lookout for scammers related to student loan forgiveness because that's been a big topic in the news and scammers are watching that."
While everyone is at risk, data shows more and more younger people falling victim to a scam.
"Younger people actually report losing money to scammers more often than older people," Littau said. "However, when older people do report losing money it's a lot larger dollar amount than younger people report."
The AG's office said their best advice for any scam is to watch for the Four P's:
1. Pretend - scammers will always pretend to be a person or organization you know or are familiar with
2. Problem or Prize - there will be always be a problem they try to get you to help them with or they'll claim there's a prize involved
3. Pressure - scammers want you to act fast
4. Pay - scammers will ask you to pay in very specific ways, such as gift cards or wire transfers
"We will often say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is but for scams we will also reverse that," Littau said. "If it sounds too bad to be true, it probably is as well. They'll tell you your social security number has been connected to a crime and if you don't pay immediately we're going to send someone to your house to arrest you. That sounds scary and like it's too bad to be true - it probably is."
More information on scams and companies evaluated by the BBB can be found at bbb.org.
You can also find information or report scams online to the Idaho Consumer Protection Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.