In-Person invocation resumes at Pocatello City Hall

With Idaho entering stage 3 again, the City of Pocatello is allowing citizens to do in-person invocations during regular City Council meetings.
The invocation normally follows the pledge of allegiance in the beginning of the city council meetings.
Previous invocations have ranged from chants to prayer and everything in between as long as they are uplifting in nature.
And while there is no real limit to what they can be there is some guidance that must be followed.
Konni Kendell, City Clerk, tells us what they are.
"They're just asked that the presentation be limited to 3 minutes. That it be somewhat up lifting, bring a good feeling to the meeting."
If you would like to partake in the invocation you can call the Mayor's office, at 208-234-6163, to schedule a presentation for future meetings.
