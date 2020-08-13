Fraud has skyrocketed recently across the United States, especially with credit cards.
Credit card fraud has gone up immensely, with a growth of 104% since 2019. From 2017 to 2019 it only went up by 27%.
Compared to the rest of the United States, in the Gem State there were 1400 identity theft reports which ranked 37th.
Of the 1400 reports, 32% of them were regarding credit card fraud and 31% of them dealt with bank fraud.
Additionally, 1 out of every 4 reports in Idaho were impostor scams from federal agencies such as the IRS which totaled at over $7,000,000 in losses, averaging $332 per person.
Greg Mahnken, Credit Industry Analyst, Credit Card Insider said, "Also, you want to think about where you use your credit card and where you give out personal information. Always be weary if you get an unsolicited email asking you to give our a password or a bank account number and always look for security indicators on a website and don't shop on sites where the deal seems too good to be true."
One of the best ways to prevent new account fraud with credit cards, you should place a freeze on your credit report which prevents anyone including yourself from opening new accounts temporarily.
For more information: https://www.creditcardinsider.com/blog/2020-fraud-and-identity-theft-analysis/
https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/reports/consumer-sentinel-network-data-book-2019/consumer_sentinel_network_data_book_2019.pdf
