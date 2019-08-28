Business is booming at the Pocatello Regional Airport.
The number of passengers overall has increased this year and specifically in the month of July, there has been a 12% increase compared to last year.
Over 7,500 passengers have moved through the airport during the month of July alone, making it a very busy summer.
Alan Evans, Airport Manager, Pocatello Regional Airport said, "Overall our load factors are looking good on our aircrafts, we're in excess of 80%, the month of July was in the high 90s and so yeah things are looking up and people are realizing we have a great airport to fly from."
Within the next two months a decision will be made on whether or not the grant from the department of transportation grant for a Denver flight will be approved for the airport.
