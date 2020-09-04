Covid-19 has impacted the lives of many, but actually had a positive impact on animal shelters.
There was a big increase in pet adoptions across the United States during the pandemic, and especially during quarantine.
A recent study done by Digital Third Coast, a research agency based in Chicago, found that nationwide there were the biggest increases in adoptions in Oakland, San Jose, and Los Angeles.
Locally in the Gem State, there was a 67% increase in adoption interest
The biggest reason for adopting a pet was for emotional support.
Kylie Moore, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "Many Americans have relied on their animals for emotional support during this difficult time, 94% said that they have done so and following that 42% have considered getting another pet for that purpose."
Miami, Fresno, and Denver were also other popular pet adoption cities.
Here’s a link to the full study: https://lombardohomes.com/pet-adoptions-during-covid-19/
