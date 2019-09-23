Recently the Pocatello Police Department and Better Business Bureau have seen an increase in scam calls regarding the Social Security Administration.
Scammers have been calling pretending to be from a government agency saying that your Social Security number has been suspended or taken down and then proceed to ask for payments in forms of gift cards to get it back.
The Better Business Bureau warns that your number will never be suspended or taken down and that scammers will sound alarming to try and scare you.
The worst thing you can do is call back a number that they leave you.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "If they are leaving you a number to call back and you do call that number, you are obviously or most likely going to be calling a scam line and they are going to be trying then to get more personal information, financial information.
If you're really concerned about your Social Security number, go to the Social Security Administration's website and look up the proper way to contact them.
