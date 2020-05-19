If you've received a scam call or text message in regards to COVID-19 or a stimulus check, you're not alone.
A recent survey found that 1 out of every 5 Americans received some type of spam call that pertained to COVID-19.
In fact, it's gotten much worst recently that 65% of Americans receive at least one call per day.
Some of the most common topics of these calls are regarding COVID-19 treatments, debt relief, or falsely claiming that they are from the IRS.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "If you get a text message or phone call from someone that you don't recognize, or an unknown number, the best thing that you can do is ignore it. You know if it's a real person they're going to try and call you back and actually leave a message."
Most major phone providers, such as AT&T and Verizon, offer a free app that you can download which will allow random phone calls to pop up as "scam risk" or “potential scam” in the caller ID so you don't waste time picking them up.
You can also register your phone number of the national do not call list at www.donotcall.gov.
Here is a link to the full study: https://www.provisionliving.com/news/survey-reveals-how-often-americans-receive-robocalls
