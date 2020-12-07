The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked interest in tiny homes especially in Idaho.
A recent study found that the gem state is the 6th most popular state for tiny homes with over 6000 searches for every 100,000 Idahoans.
Over 50% of those surveyed said they would live in a tiny home, and over 70% of buyers would get one simply as an investment.
Many people can opt to use the tiny home to work from home and they are also eco-friendly.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "I do think the Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact in the interest of tiny homes for one if the market is tough these homes are small in space and they're small in price and so it's affordable for more people.
Tiny homes often range around 30,000 to 60,000, while a starter home averages around $230,000.
