With unemployment at the highest it's been in years, there has also been an increase in unemployment fraud due to COVID-19.
Scammers are trying to use COVID-19 as a way to make money, and use social security numbers that they may have stolen in the past to make a fake claim.
In fact, many of the social security numbers being used by them may be from the Equifax breach that occurred years ago.
Many people who are still employed and have become a victim of this scam do not even realize someone has filed a false claim until the human resources department at their current job contacted them.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said "And so if that's the case, definitely contact the employment department of the state and then as well as put fraud alerts on your checking account, credit reports just to protect yourself."
It's also important to change your password to your banking accounts frequently to ensure you're the only one with access.
