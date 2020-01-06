It's the time of year again when wildlife move down from higher elevations and put motorists at risk.
Typically wildlife come down from the mountains to get out of a deeper snowpack, to find warmer temperatures closer to the surface, and to seek more thermal cover.
Idaho Fish and Game is reminding drivers to take it slower through areas where animals may be around, such as along Bannock Highway in Pocatello.
Use extra caution especially during the early morning and evening hours when animals are more active and always pay attention to reader boards and wildlife signs, which are there for a reason.
If you see one animal, chances are there are likely others around that will follow.
Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager at Idaho Fish and Game said, "This time of year with more weather and more snow coming down we're seeing more movement of wildlife down. With wildlife on the move we need to be particularly careful as motorists, that we're paying attention not just for the safety of wildlife but for our own safety."
If you hit an animal or see an animal that has been hit, there is a local data base on the Idaho Fish and Game website where you can enter the information.
This is how they work with the Idaho Transportation Department to locate animal hotspots and try to make those roads safer.
