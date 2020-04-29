The need for food has dramatically increased at The Idaho Foodbank due to COVID-19.
Not only has there been an increase demand for food assistance across the state, but locally there has been between a 10 to 30 percent increase across the 16 counties that the Eastern Idaho branch serves.
The Idaho Foodbank is buying more food than they ever have before to supply people who have never been in a position to need food assistance.
Kia Shaw, Branch Manager, The Idaho Foodbank said, "A lot of the increased need has to do with job layoffs, school closings and people just self-isolated and not wanting to be in giant grocery stores or not being able to work because they're job is gone until we can re-open again."
Monetary donations are needed the most at this time as a donation of just one dollar can supply 5 meals.
