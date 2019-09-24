The following is a post from Blackfoot School District 55's Facebook Page:
Parents and patrons,
The Blackfoot School District needs to make you aware of a current situation. It was reported to local law enforcement and school administrators that an alleged threat was made to Blackfoot High School. Local law enforcement has located the individual who allegedly made the threat and have been unable to find any corroborating evidence to support the alleged threat. At this time, we do not feel the threat is viable. We have made plans to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of our students during the school day. Local law enforcement will have an increased presence on our campuses throughout the day. Please be assured we do our very best to ensure the safety of our all students and these situations we take extremely seriously. We would ask for your support at this time.
