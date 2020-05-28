Increased Traffic at Wellness Complex Brings On More Issues

The Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello has been experiencing vandalism.
Officials say they’ve had on-going vandalism and more issues with the increased usage of the facility due to COVID-19. Issues include traffic hazards, people speeding through the parking lot, driving on the sidewalks and walking paths, broken windows, and lighting golf balls on fire on the lawns and chipping them into the lake. Graffiti has also been painted on the waterfall on the property, along with lewd conduct.
“We love having the people here, we just need the people to help us keep the property nice and help us alert the sheriff to issues, the sheriff’s department so that they can come and assist us in keeping it safe for everyone to use,” says Guy Patterson, Business Manager and Event Director for The Wellness Complex and Bannock County Events Center.
