With Election Day 2020 growing closer, we look at a local race in Bannock County, the race for Sheriff.
Incumbent Sheriff Tony Manu is looking to be reelected for his first full term.
While challenger Nate Stewart is running for the first time.
Both candidates are not strangers to law enforcement, as they both have experience working in the Bannock County jails.
Sheriff Manu shares his experience, "My whole career in law enforcement has been with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office. So, I started in that old jail back in 1992."
Stewart also tells us his, "I worked in the Bannock County jail for a little over four years, between 2011 to 2015-ish."
Allowing both candidates to have knowledge of the inner workings of the jails and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Both candidates are also running on a platform to help bring better services for the residents of Bannock County.
Stewart tells us about his platform, "So, my vision would be to see a community center for addictions, for other types of health that need to be taken care of within the community."
Stewart also mentions that he would do this if it was something that the community wanted stressing that he would first and foremost be a public servant.
Sheriff Manu also shares his, "One of my main goals right now, is improving mental health services for the mental health population. I think it's an under-served area, but I think that's nationwide."
Sheriff Manu expresses that he would continue to work on this issue so that proper help is available to those who would most need it.
Both candidates closed out saying that if they won they looked forward to serving bannock county in their own best way possible.
Stewart believes that his inexperience can help by bringing in a new vision for the Sheriff's Department. He could help bring in new procedures that would help create more positive change in the county.
Sheriff Manu wants to express that he also is looking to create positive change for the county. He cites his many years of experience as a guide into what he would like to see changed to continue the forward progress he has started on since being sworn in on June 29th.
For more information on the candidates you can visit their campaign page:
For Nate Stewart's click here.
Sheriff Tony Manu does not have a campaign page.
