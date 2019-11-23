Information provided by Idaho State Police
On Saturday, November 23, 2019, at approximately 7:17 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on I-15 at milepost 130, south of Roberts.
Nestor D. Zamago Avila, 19, of Idaho Falls, was driving southbound on I-15 in a 2001 Honda Accord. Zamago Avila was travelling in dense fog and approached another vehicle that was travelling at a slower speed. Zamago Avila swerved to the right to pass on the shoulder. He then swerved to the left, overcorrected and rolled into the median.
Zamago Avila was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Roberts Fire District, and Idaho Falls Ambulance.
