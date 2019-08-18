Information Provided by Idaho State Police
On August 18, 2019, at 12:53 PM, Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on State Highway 28 at Nicholia Ranch Road, 9 miles north of Lone Pine, Idaho.
Justin Nichols, 41, of Idaho Falls and passenger Melissa Nichols, 42, of Idaho Falls, were driving a 2012 Ford F150 pulling a horse trailer southbound on State Highway 28 at Nicholia Ranch Road. Marrion Lematta, 66, of Salida, Colorado was driving a 2003 Honda VTX1800 motorcycle southbound on State Highway 28 behind Nichols. Nichols attempted to make a left turn from southbound State Highway 28 onto Nicholia Ranch Road when Lematta attempted to pass Nichols on the left. Lematta struck the rear of Nichols' truck and came to rest under the horse trailer's hitch.
Lematta was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Lematta was wearing a helmet and both occupants of the truck were wearing a seat belt.
State Highway 28 was blocked for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, Lemhi County EMS, Lemhi County Search & Rescue, Lifeflight Network, Clark County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho State Police was also assisted by Clark County Volunteer EMS.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.