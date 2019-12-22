Information provided by Idaho State Police
On Sunday, December 22, 2019, at approximately 10:49 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on SH-25 at westbound I-84 exit 216, north of Declo.
Walter L. Oliphant, 72, of Meridian, was driving a 2010 Chevy Equinox westbound I-84 exiting at milepost 216. Carissa N. Toner, 22, of Heyburn, was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup northbound on SH-25.
Oliphant exited I-84 at the 216 exit and proceeded across SH-25, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Toner?s vehicle struck the Chevy, which came to rest on its side.
Oliphant and his passenger, Denise A. Oliphant, 72, of Meridian was transported via ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Toner and her passengers, Janie F. Toner, 18, and Lourdes O. Raybal, 22, both of Heyburn, were transported via ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.
Walter and Denise Oliphant along with Carissa Toner and Lourdes Rayball were wearing seatbelts. Janie Toner was not wearing a seatbelt.
The lanes of SH-25 and the westbound exit 216 off ramp of I-84 were blocked for approximately one hour.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted by Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Declo Fire, Declo QRU and Search and Rescue Extrication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.