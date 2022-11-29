Last week KPVI told you about vandalism in the City of Inkom.
On Monday KPVI"s Deanne Coffin talked with police to learn more about the damage and how you can protect your property.
Inkom Police Chief Kris Bartschi says police got a call early on November 23rd of a vehicle driving up and down Main Street smashing windows in cars and damaging mailboxes.
Police believe it was done with a baseball bat.
They think it is one person using two different vehicles to vandalize property throughout the county.
Police say it is an adult and that they are not a resident of Inkom.
Here's how the chief says you can protect your property.
"Keep stuff locked up. Keep it close to your house. With this it's kind of difficult because it was just right along the roadway so they can just drive right up and get it real quick. I do tell people to look into a Ring doorbell or look into camera systems. That's how we're kind of identifying suspects now is just, we know of the residents that have cameras, so we were able to get some footage," says Kris Bartschi, Inkom Chief of Police.
So far no one has been arrested in connection with the vandalism.
