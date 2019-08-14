The National Reactor Testing Station was born in eastern Idaho in 1949.
 
In 2005, it was named the nation's leader in it's field.
 
Now in 2019, Idaho National Lab is celebrating 70 years.
 
"We have a rich, rich history that's really built around nuclear energy. So everything that's been built and operated across the world traces its roots back to eastern Idaho, and something that was built here since 1949 moving forward until today," said INL Director Dr. Mark Peters.
 
Various INL and government representatives were on hand for the anniversary celebration Wednesday night, including Idaho Governor Brad Little, and Representative Mike Simpson.
 
Simpson says among the many things Idahoans see INL do locally, being able to represent Idaho on a national level has given him the chance to see the lab's greater impact.
 
"They call on us, because of the expertise out of the people at the Idaho National Lab. A lot of people don't get to see that, I see it all the time," said Simpson.
 
Since becoming a world leader in nuclear energy, INL has broadened its reach to lead the charge in cybersecurity, power grid resiliency, and clean energy research.
 
And while its taking steps as a national facility, its managed to exceed $2 billion in total economic output, and it spent over $148 million with Idaho businesses last year.
 
And with 70 years in the books, they're looking forward to many more.
 
"It was natural to me that the next generation of nuclear energy production would take place right here," said Governor Brad Little.
