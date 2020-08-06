UPDATED STORY:
The wildfire near the Idaho National Lab has been fully contained. In total, the fire burned about 910 acres. The fire is located near the rest stop on U.S. 26 and one mile northwest of the Radioactive Waste Management Complex operated by Flour Idaho.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Department of Energy’s Emergency Operations Center is gathering information about a reported wildland fire at the Idaho Site
The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated and is gathering information about a reported wildland fire at the desert Site.
When events such as this are reported, DOE activates its EOC as a standard practice to gather information and coordinate site-wide incident responders, as needed. This news release is being issued to alert you of the reported incident and the EOC activation. Based on the information obtained so far, there is no risk to the public.
INL personnel are responding to investigate the incident; and state, county and tribal officials are being notified. News release updates will be issued when more information is available. Additional details on the nature of the incident and a preliminary impact assessment will be provided to the media and the public as soon as they are available and confirmed.
Please note that INL is the only source of verified information about this event. Information reported by unofficial sources may be incomplete or inaccurate.
INL’s emergency Joint Information Center at the Engineering Research Office Building, 2525 Fremont Ave., Idaho Falls, has been activated to respond to any questions you may have about this incident. Media and members of the public should call the phone numbers below, not your regular INL contacts.
