The Idaho National Lab held a ribbon cutting on upgrades to its Biomass Feedstock User Facility.
The facility recently completed a $15 million upgrade to help the bio-energy industry overcome challenges related to turning sources like wood, biomass energy crops, solid waste and agricultural residues into fuels and clean chemicals.
It also includes upgrades that expand the types of raw materials the facility can process to include waste streams from solid waste, green manufacturing, and other carbon streams.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was there for the ribbon cutting.
