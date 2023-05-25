Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portneuf Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM MDT Thursday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1 feet on 02/01/1911. - For flood safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood. && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.7 Thu 10 am MD 10.8 10.4 10.1 &&