Idaho National Laboratory is hosting a unique art competition online in honor of Earth Day, which is on April 22nd.
K-12 students from all over Idaho can participate by creating a piece of artwork such as a painting, sculpture or digital piece of work while at home with a theme related to Earth Day or INL’s sustainable future theme.
All participants will have their artwork shown online in a gallery for everyone to see, and one winner will be chosen from four different age groups.
Jennifer Jackson, K-12 Program Manager, INL said, "Creating something to celebrate the ideas of conservation, and sustainability and ecology just we thought that that would be a nice way to recognize the day and our sustainability goals."
Pictures of the artwork can be submitted via email until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 21st to stem@inl.gov.
