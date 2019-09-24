As it gets closer to the general election, KPVI profiles another candidate for the Pocatello City Council.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met up with Dale Spencer who is running for seat one.
As the house lights come on at Westside Players in Pocatello, city council candidate Dale Spencer gives a tour of the dinner theater while talking about what he believes are the city’s biggest challenges right now.
“One of the challenges our city council faces is they haven’t been always well engaged with our public employees. Think of the recent problems with the police and fire departments contracts negotiations. That was just not handled well at all. We have that pending lawsuit with our water department. We have our water department security breach with their data. We should certainly bare some responsibility. It’s our department that got compromised. We as a municipal corporation got compromised. We need to figure out why,” says Dale Spencer, Candidate, Pocatello City Council, Seat One.
He also addresses the issues regarding the recent police and fire department negotiations.
“I was speaking with firefighters recently and they were talking about they don’t have money to pay them more, is one of the things they said, but if I lose ten in five years and it cost a hundred thousand dollars to train them, I’ve got a million dollars where my budget, that I could use for my firefighters salaries, but I don’t have to pay to train 10 new ones,” says Spencer.
Spencer has worked at the INL for the last 15 years as a nuclear safety instructor and has a background in engineering.
“I’m like most people in Pocatello. I work every day. That’s what most of us do, and I think having someone on city council who understands what it’s like to get up in the morning and you go to work, but you want to do things, you want to be part of the community, so you do it in your spare time,” says Spencer.
Being the Vice President at the Westside Players is just one of the many community activities Spencer says he’s involved in.
“So I am on the Pocatello Arts Council. I’m on the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship. I’m the President of the Temple Emmanuel Synagogue in Pocatello. I’m a drama and debate judge for state and local high schools,” say Spencer.
Spencer says at the end of the day, city council is like running a large production, starting with a plan and communication.
“So the big thing is talking to the people out in the community. What do you need to see in government? What does the government need to hear from you, so they will be receptive to what you have to say, so trying to be a much better listener than perhaps we’ve had in the past,” says Spencer.
Other candidates running for seat one are incumbent Jim Johnston, Paul Schmidtlein and Chris Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.