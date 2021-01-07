INL ranks 24th in best place to work

Many know the Idaho National Laboratory is a great place to work and now they have the ranking to show for it.
The INL was ranked 24th by Diversity MBA, a national leadership organization, for being a top place to work for women and diverse managers.
They were also in the top 10 best in class categories for recruitment, workplace inclusion, and accountability.
Other companies that were ranked also are Toyota, Target, and JC Penney.
The rankings are based on an extensive survey and statistical analysis performed by DePaul University.
